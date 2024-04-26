AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.
AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %
T stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 7,911,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,024,836. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
