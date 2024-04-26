Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.79%.
Sterling Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %
Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. 2,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $254.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Sterling Bancorp
