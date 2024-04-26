First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,582. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
