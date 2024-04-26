Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 384,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 95,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 36,671 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 317,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 922,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 365,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,401. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0662 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.