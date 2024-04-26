KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 905,087 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,796,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,166,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,213,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,982,000 after buying an additional 172,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,555. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.