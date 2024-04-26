KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 905,087 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,796,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,166,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,213,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,982,000 after buying an additional 172,882 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,555. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
