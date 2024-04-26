Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Reduced by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $461.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,992. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.00 and a 200 day moving average of $444.29.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

