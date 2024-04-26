Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Two Point Capital Management Inc.

Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 3.3% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $79.72. 3,367,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

