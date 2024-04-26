Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $773.12 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $773.12 million and approximately $84.52 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,718,444,943 coins and its circulating supply is 44,036,093,938 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

