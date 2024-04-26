NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. NorthWestern Energy Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.42-3.62 EPS.
NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NWE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. 316,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,901. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $60.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49.
NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWestern Energy Group
NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWestern Energy Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.