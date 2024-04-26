Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.85

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 20543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$54.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 86.52%.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

