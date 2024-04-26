RPC (NYSE:RES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.33 million. RPC had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of RES stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. RPC has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.60.

RPC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 52.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

