Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.90 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.900 EPS.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

STX traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $85.95. 925,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.67. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 719.92 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

