Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells C$67,398.93 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 114,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$67,398.93.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

On Friday, April 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 28,389 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$17,127.08.

On Friday, April 12th, J. Alberto Arias sold 95,576 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$58,951.28.

On Wednesday, March 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 16,560 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$10,002.24.

On Tuesday, March 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 21,292 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$12,023.59.

On Wednesday, February 21st, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$60,582.13.

Sierra Metals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE SMT traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.82. 138,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.70. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$171.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of C$82.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1355372 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.85 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMT

Sierra Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.