State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 883 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Workday were worth $32,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Workday by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 90,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Workday by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.04. 2,548,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,684. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.53. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

