State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.96 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,780,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,159,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,301. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

