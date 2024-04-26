State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $98.93 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Oracle were worth $98,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,982,630,000 after buying an additional 635,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,704,523 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,211,307,000 after buying an additional 61,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,471,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $897,342,000 after buying an additional 89,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. 8,253,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,478,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

