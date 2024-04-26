State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $229,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after acquiring an additional 576,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,882,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,088,077,000 after acquiring an additional 132,196 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,197,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. 26,679,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,214,783. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $466.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average of $106.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

