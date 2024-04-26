State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Autoliv worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,961,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after acquiring an additional 133,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 519,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,162,000 after buying an additional 121,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 183.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after buying an additional 315,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Autoliv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 454,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Autoliv from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 5.5 %

Autoliv stock traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,372. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.66 and a 52-week high of $125.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

