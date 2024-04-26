Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,631. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

