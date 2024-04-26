Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 38,400 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 1.2% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after purchasing an additional 718,735 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,661,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,272,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,190,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KRE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,117,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,780,282. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.