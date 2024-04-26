Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE V traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.58. 6,840,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $504.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.05. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
