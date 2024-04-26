Syon Capital LLC Makes New $801,000 Investment in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Syon Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 55,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 220.9% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

CQQQ stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,638. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

