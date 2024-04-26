Syon Capital LLC Has $885,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 444.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.02. 5,389,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,771,702. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

