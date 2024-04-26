Syon Capital LLC Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,145,000 after buying an additional 97,818 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,550,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,606,000 after buying an additional 74,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.23. 843,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average is $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

