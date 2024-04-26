iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Position Raised by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 460.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,118 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 427,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,500. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.