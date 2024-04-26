Syon Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Syon Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,178 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,399,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,739,000 after buying an additional 2,048,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,224,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,665,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,233,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,019,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,263. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.