Syon Capital LLC Purchases 802 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL remained flat at $73.27 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.82.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

