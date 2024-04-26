The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Lowered by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $196,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,552,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after buying an additional 465,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.5 %

BK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.47. 1,242,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,760. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.