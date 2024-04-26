Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

