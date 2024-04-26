Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 17,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 35,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.21. 8,253,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,478,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

