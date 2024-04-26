Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Vicor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 52,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,265. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. Vicor has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $98.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

