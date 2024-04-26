WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of WSFS stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

