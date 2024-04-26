Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $430.86 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,382 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 4.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.18% of PepsiCo worth $430,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 229,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,755. The firm has a market cap of $242.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average of $167.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.