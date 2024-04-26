Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $430.86 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,382 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 4.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.18% of PepsiCo worth $430,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 229,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.
PepsiCo stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,755. The firm has a market cap of $242.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average of $167.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
