Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $73.53 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $73,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,339,505,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.93.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $428.00. 1,539,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,688. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $428.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

