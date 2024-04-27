Bank OZK Sells 182 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank OZK lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.23.

MA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.10. The company has a market capitalization of $431.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 366,630 shares of company stock worth $168,746,490. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

