Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:INTI remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

