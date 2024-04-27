RWC Asset Management LLP Has $20.39 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,293 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group makes up approximately 1.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.29% of Brixmor Property Group worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,051,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,836,000 after purchasing an additional 672,900 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group
In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.92%.
Brixmor Property Group Profile
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.
