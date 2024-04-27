Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,654,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,494,000 after buying an additional 62,212 shares during the last quarter.

Trading Up 0.1 %

VIG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,408. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52.

Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

