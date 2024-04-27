Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Lantheus comprises 0.8% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 41.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after buying an additional 384,093 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 15.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,326,000 after buying an additional 67,729 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.56. 584,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,384. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

