Opinicus Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.68. 421,929 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.