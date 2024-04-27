Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 536,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 256,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,361. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

