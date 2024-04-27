iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 141,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,589,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,437,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $106.76.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.