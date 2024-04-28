Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

