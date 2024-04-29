AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.67. 2,486,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

