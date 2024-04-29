Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 10,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 56,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

