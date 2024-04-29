Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $7.22 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $41.43 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.22 or 0.00011236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008391 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001388 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,143.78 or 0.99820915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012345 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00100454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,788,958 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,740,973.21268427 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.1266752 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 444 active market(s) with $30,726,143.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.