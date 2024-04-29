Dogecoin Market Cap Hits $20.93 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $20.93 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 10% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00130841 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009112 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 144,090,116,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
