G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $9.29 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00055162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00020999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001077 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.