Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX)'s share price traded down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 79,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Western Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.51.

Western Resources Company Profile

Western Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also invests in real estate projects.

