Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,168.48

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $18.72 million and $27,168.48 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00088842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00032577 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004313 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001631 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

